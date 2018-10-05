Sabarimala Young Women Entry: CPI(M) Wants to Conduct Discussions With These Factions

CPI(M)is one of those political parties who has so far remained unflinched in its official stand regarding Sabarimala.

The party has shown an urgency in getting the verdict of Supreme Court implemented as well. But then a massive protest has erupted against the verdict and most hindu organisations have united against it. CPI(M) it seems, is forced to slowly tone down its stand and take a much softer approach to the issue.

The Left party led government is now gearing up to set up discussions with Travancore Devaswom Board, Temple Head Priest, Pandalam Royal family and other similar entities and personalities who have a close relationship with the temple. CPI(M) Secretariate Meeting has adviced the government to set up these meetings to ensure the smooth operation of implementation. Also, the party is trying to avoid the impression that the government has been bullish in getting the SC verdict implemented.

Both Congress and BJP have raised their political slogans that LDF is trying to hurt the feelings of Hindu believers.

CPI(M) is also vary of this issue snowballing into a potent weapon for the opposition that will help them harness votes in the mid travancore region. CPI(M) accused Congress and BJP of trying to polarise votes on a communal basis for narrow political gains. The left said that all who belives in democarcy should come together and unite against the BJP-Congress alliance.