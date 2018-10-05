Sunny Leones Says her Husband Daniel might act in movies on This Condition

Bollywood actor Sunny Leone is the latest celebrity to join the league of stars who front their home ventures — her company is producing its first Bollywood feature film. “We’ll be doing our first Hindi film and I’m looking forward to it. I’ll be a part of the project,” says Sunny with palpable excitement.

Along with her films and TV projects, Sunny also has her own beauty and production business. Plus she is a hands-on mother to her three children — toddler daughter Nisha, and infant sons Asher and Noah. That’s a lot of hats to juggle, and Sunny shares that her husband and business partner, Daniel Weber, supports her at every step.

That begs the question if Daniel, with his substantial female fan following, might consider an entry into acting. “I think girls love him. He is very cute. He actually loves the business side of things more than [being] in front of the camera,” says Sunny, adding with a laugh how Daniel views acting: “His philosophies are hilarious when it comes to this acting and all. I think he’d be open to acting if his part [was] in English.”

About her new venture, the Hindi film, a source close to the actor shares, “Pre-production work and casting are in full swing.” But details aren’t available yet. Sunny says, “We’re currently working on the formalities. We’ll start shooting for the film either at the end of this year or early next year.”