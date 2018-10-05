celebrities

Swara Bhasker raises her voice support to Tanushree Dutta

Oct 5, 2018, 01:00 pm IST
Swara Bhasker, who actively takes part in the national issues was the one to voice support to Tanushree Dutta when she alleged that she was sexually harassed by Nana Patekar. Yesterday, the Veere Di Wedding actress took to her social media to express discontentment on an image in which MNS party workers are handing over a letter to Big Boss makers.

Bhasker asked, “who takes pictures with the goons that threaten vandalism????? WHAT IS WRONG WITH US GUYS??!????” MNS party threatened Big Boss management if in case they allow Tanushree Dutta inside the house. MNS party also stated that they would vandalize the show if Dutta enters Big Boss house.

