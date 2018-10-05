Tamil Rockers Leaked All Songs from Thalapathy Vijay’s Sarkar Before Release

The songs of Thalapathy Vijay’s latest film, Sarkar, have been leaked online. Tamil Rockers has leaked the film’s popular tracks. While the makers of the film have taken notice of the leak and blocked all the pirated sites carrying the songs, Madras Rockers, another pirated site, has released the music of Sarkar.

The film, which is slated to hit the screens later this year, features popular actor Vijay in the lead. AR Rahman has composed the songs for the film while Girish Gangadharan has done the cinematography.

Not just the Tamil film industry, other language film industries in the country have been targeted by Tamil Rockers in the past. Police had arrested some who run this website, in July this year. However, the arrests didn’t deter the site from showcasing leaked films online.

Tamil Rockers is quite a popular site among Tamil movie goers. In fact, it was during the release of Rajinikanth’s Kabali that the popularity of the site increased.