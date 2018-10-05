These Mobile Apps Will Help You Earn Cash On Petrol & Diesel

With the fuel price rising on one hand and on the other the Center trying to control the fuel price by cutting of the VAT & excise tax, these mobile apps offer relief to the consumers.

Paytm, PhonePe and Mobikwik have started offering cashback worth up to Rs. 7,500 to petrol and diesel buyers and these offers are expected to act as some relief for people dependent on cars and motorbikes on daily basis.

Paytm

Users can earn up to Rs. 7,500 cash back at select fuel stations and the offer is valid till 01 August 2019 with a minimum charge of Rs. 50. The offer can be availed via the Paytm app but users will have to opt this option before filling fuel at the station. The cashback amount will be credited to your Paytm wallet in the next 48 hours or so. It should be noted that every 10th transaction will be eligible for Rs 1,350 cashback, and a maximum of Rs 7,500 cashback can be availed through this offer.

Mobikwik

Mobikwik is also offering cash back on fuel payments at select petrol pumps and the offer is valid till 31 December 2018. All transactions of Rs. 50 and above will be eligible for 25 per cent ‘SuperCash’ but there will be a cap of Rs. 100 on the benefit. The cash back can only be used within the next one month.

PhonePe cashback

PhonePe, which is a Flipkart-owned UPI-based payments app is offering Rs. 40 cashback on all transactions of Rs 100 and above and Rs 35 cashback on all transactions of Rs 100 and above at Indian Oil and Hindustan Petroleum outlets, respectively. The offer is valid till December 31, 2018, and all users can avail this offer only once a day.