This Is What Happened After Kajal Aggarwal catches the snake with bare hands!: Video

Kajal Aggarwal is one of those heroines who got succeed in both the Telugu and Tamil film industries. Kajal Aggarwal, who has more than 8.3 million followers on her Instagram account, is not only one of the most popular south actresses but is also a social media sensation.

Recently a video of the actress is becoming viral. Video in which the Tollywood actor is holding a python around her neck will send shivers down your spine!

The young actress seems to be very brave as she was holding a live snake in her hands and posing for the camera during the shooting. She catches the snake with bare hands. At last Perumbaamp was drawn to her hands and she showed courage. But after a while, the actress began to be scared.

Watch the Video below: