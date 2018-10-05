Try This Healthy Sandwich To Weight Loss

Healthy sandwiches can offer you nutrition and contribute to your weight loss too. You get more payback for lesser calories, without compromising on taste.

Chickpea Spinach Sandwich:

Filled with proteins, this is one of the healthy sandwiches for weight loss and is a dream come true for the calorie conscious.

Ingredients:

Whole grain bread

Chopped chickpeas

Diced onion

Celery

Roasted red peppers

Fresh spinach

Caramelized onions

Salt and pepper

Cider vinegar

Lemon juice

Preparation: