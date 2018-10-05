Young Recently Elected Mayor Passes Away

Kumaraswamy’s government is shocked to learn that young and recently elected Mayor is no more.

44-year-old Ramila Umashankar has passed away on Friday due to a heart attack.

Umashankar, a leader of the JD(U) was elected at the Bengaluru Deputy Mayor on September 28.

The state’s chief minister H D Kumaraswamy expressed shock over Umashankar’s demise. The Chief Minister remembered Umashankar as a “dedicated social worker and committed party worker.”

“It is shocking to learn that she is no more with us,” he said in a statement.