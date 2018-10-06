ABP- CVoter Survey Report Predicts BJP’s Growth in WestBengal

BJP will make significant progress in WestBengal in the upcoming assembly elections, predicts ABP-C Voter survey report. Although Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress will take the lead, it is predicted that BJP will raise a strong challenge. Among the 42 Loksabha seats, BJP may take lead in about 16 of them. This is a remarkable improvement if it can happen, considering BJP had only secured two seats last time.

TMC who won 34 seats last time may have to be satisfied with 25 and Congress will have to be satisfied with 1 seat(from 4 seats), says the report. CPI(M) and Left parties who ruled Westbengal for thirty years will be reduced to no seats is another important finding of the survey. The survey has been compiled considering the current state of the alliance between different parties. If there is a change in that, the whole equation will change.

Chandan Mitra, the editor of Pioneer newspaper and someone who went to TMC from BJP, said during the India Today Conclave that People have started seeing BJP as an alternate option since Congress and Communist party has got no influence in the state anymore.