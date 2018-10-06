Latest NewsPolitics

Akhilesh Yadav dumps Congress to go solo for Madhya Pradesh polls

Oct 6, 2018, 03:46 pm IST
Two days after Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati ruled out an alliance with the Congress in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, the grand old party could also end up losing Samajwadi Party as a potential ally in MP.

“Congress has made us wait for long. We will hold talks with BSP,” Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. He was asked about a possible alliance with the BSP.

Shortly after Mayawati’s announcement on Wednesday, Akhilesh Yadav had said the Congress should show magnanimity to form a grand alliance of like-minded parties for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

“I am saying even today that the Congress should show its large-heartedness, and it should contest elections by taking along all the political parties who have similar thoughts and ideology,” Yadav said.

He had warned that any delay would endanger the formation of a grand alliance.

The Samajwadi Party is especially keen to contest the elections in on Madhya Pradesh as it tries to increase its footprints in other Hindi-belt states including Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

