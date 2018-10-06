India

Angry Passenger Sends SOS From Flight Stranded In Goa Airport

Oct 6, 2018, 07:14 am IST
flight delayed at Goa International Airport

With just 2 samosas and no milk for children, nearly 42 passengers were stranded at the Goa International Airport.

The flight containing elderly and children passengers as well were stranded at the airport for more than 6 hours as the officials failed to give a proper answer to the angry passengers.

The Flight G8-285, belong to GoAir airlines had said that it was a technical snag and that the flight will take off soon.

A passenger called up the media & said: “We were told there is a weather issue. Then we were told that we are going back to the bay for refuelling. Then we were asked to deplane. The GoAir personnel told us there is a snag and they want to rectify it. They later told us that it was the pilot’s mistake who took the plane to a wrong runway,”

“We are still on board. We are waiting for a part to be replaced in the aircraft after which the flight will take off,” he added.

Another passenger tweeted:

Another Twitter user tweeted:

The airline said all passengers were being cared for. “GoAir sincerely regrets the inconvenience caused to its passengers. GoAir is committed to the highest degree of safety of passengers and its own crew members and the crew operated within the established guidelines to provide for safe travel,” the statement said.

