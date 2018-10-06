Angry Passenger Sends SOS From Flight Stranded In Goa Airport

With just 2 samosas and no milk for children, nearly 42 passengers were stranded at the Goa International Airport.

The flight containing elderly and children passengers as well were stranded at the airport for more than 6 hours as the officials failed to give a proper answer to the angry passengers.

The Flight G8-285, belong to GoAir airlines had said that it was a technical snag and that the flight will take off soon.

A passenger called up the media & said: “We were told there is a weather issue. Then we were told that we are going back to the bay for refuelling. Then we were asked to deplane. The GoAir personnel told us there is a snag and they want to rectify it. They later told us that it was the pilot’s mistake who took the plane to a wrong runway,”

“We are still on board. We are waiting for a part to be replaced in the aircraft after which the flight will take off,” he added.

Another passenger tweeted:

Worst flight ever!! Never ever gonna travel by @goair again

Kept us on the Goa runway for three hours, gave out two samosas for a 100 plus people flight, took back flight for refuelling.

Have made us deboard & no-one has any fucking idea what's happening — Internalised chaos (@TakhtarSimrita) October 5, 2018

We're literally standing at the arrival exit waiting to be told what to do next.

Oh when family called up the @goairlinesindia they said

Thank you for calling us, the flight has landed in Delhi!!

Are you kidding me! — Internalised chaos (@TakhtarSimrita) October 5, 2018

Made us check in again and now consoling us by saying oh we'll give you khana. I swear if it's something crappy I will throw it any @goair person I see.

I would strongly dissuade anyone not to travel by @goair — Internalised chaos (@TakhtarSimrita) October 5, 2018

Another Twitter user tweeted:

Hello – It is pathetic situation and poor service from GoAir…we are on GoAir Flight 285 from last 4 hours with no clue why flight is not taking off Every time they are coming with some reason like due to rain, Fuel over, some part broke out.#Aviation#goairpatheticsercice — Uma garg Tupperware Distributor (@Uma41102776) October 5, 2018

The airline said all passengers were being cared for. “GoAir sincerely regrets the inconvenience caused to its passengers. GoAir is committed to the highest degree of safety of passengers and its own crew members and the crew operated within the established guidelines to provide for safe travel,” the statement said.