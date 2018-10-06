BJP Calls For Harthal to Protest Against ‘Police’s Atrocities’

BJP has called for a Harthal on tomorrow in Pathanamthitta district of Kerala, as a protest against the ‘police atrocities’. In the match held by Yuva Morcha today, the state President of Yuva Morcha Advocate Prakash Babu was beaten by police, according to sources.

It was in the march held towards Devaswom Board President M Padmakumar’s residence in Aranmula that the tussle with police happened and Prakash Babu was beaten. Members of Yuva Morcha tried to enter the house of Devaswom Board president overpowering the barricade. The move was in protest of the Devaswom Board’s stand to not make a review petition in Sabarimala verdict.

Many members of Yuva Morcha including the president himself was injured and were all admitted in a hospital in Kozhenchery.