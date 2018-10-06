IAF Chief B S Dhanoa says S-400 can launch 72 missiles at once

The S-400 Triumf air defence system deal, inked by India and Russia Friday notwithstanding the US pressure of sanctions, can engage up to 36 targets at a time and simultaneously launch 72 missiles.

The long and medium range air defense missile system, which Air Force Chief B S Dhanoa said will provide a much needed “booster” to the Air Force, is designed to destroy air attacks, including stealth aircraft and any other aerial targets.

“The sides welcomed the conclusion of the contract for the supply of the S-400 Long Range Surface to Air Missile System to India,” a joint statement released after the delegation level talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

The delivery of the missile systems tipped to be over USD 5 billion, will start 24 months from the signing of the contract. Acquiring the missile system will help repulse the air attacks by India’s adversaries, especially Pakistan and China.

The signing of the deal assumes significance as China, too, has signed a deal with Russia to procure the same missile system.

“This is the most lethal weapons system in the world and it provides four different types of layered air defence,” Air Vice Marshal (retd) Manmohan Bahadur told PTI.