“If Kerala Police Refuses, Will Bring Women-Police From Other States For Sabarimala Duty”: DGP Loknath Behera

Protests against the Supreme Court verdict on Sabarimala is brewing up in many parts of South India, but Kerala

Government seemed in no confusion in planning to go ahead with the implementation of the order. However, it seems the government is facing a crisis in finding not enough armed women personnel from the force to do the duty in Sabarimala.

Most of the women in forces are believers and it will be difficult for them to challenge them existing notions and traditions too soon, but then the government cannot shy away from the duty of employing enough women officers in the temple.

DGP Lokanath Behera has now said that if women among Kerala police refuse to come for duty, he will arrange forces from other states to make up for it. It is the duty of the police to implement the supreme court order. The women officers are employed to ensure the safety and security of the women-devotees.

Loknath Behera had already made it clear that he will employ about 500 women police officers during the peak time in Sabarimala.