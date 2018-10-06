ISL 2018-19: Aiming for First Win in the Season Chennaiyin FC takes on FC Goa

Chennaiyin FC might have been undone by a debatable goal against Bengaluru FC in their first match but will be hopeful of getting their title defence back on track against FC Goa.

Jeje Lalpekhlua could have given Chennaiyin the lead in the first half, towards the end of which Miku scored against the run of play. Gregory Nelson also remained in the thick of the action in the attack.

Left-back Jerry Lalrinzuala, meanwhile, was lucky to stay on the pitch. The defence, consisting of Inigo Calderon, Mailson Alves and Eli Sabia, otherwise fared well. The wingers would need to deliver the ball much quicker than they did in the last game. Gregory might include Anirudh Thapa who scored against the Gaurs last season in the play-offs which Chennaiyin won 4-1 on aggregate.

FC Goa have history against Chennaiyin FC as the latter not only prevented the Gaurs from making their second final last season but also dramatically defeated the Goan outfit in the 2015 final.

FC Goa only managed a point against NorthEast United FC in Guwahati in their opening fixture, though the match was marred by a series of errors.

Goalkeeping errors continue to haunt Sergio Lobera’s team as debutant Mohammad Nawaz wasn’t alert enough when he handled the ball outside his area that led to the opener. With erroneous Laxmikant Kattimani a gamble, Lalthuammawia Ralte may be given a go in the goal.

As was the case in the last season, it was the attack that made up for these blushes as Ferran Corominas scored twice in the match. But Goa went on to lose their lead and were forced to be content with a point.

Edu Bedia returns from suspension as Brandon Fernandes serves one for the Gaurs.