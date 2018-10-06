Kerala Nun Rape Case: Franco Mulakkal Before Magistrate Court TODAY

As per the latest reports, Jalandhar Ex-Bishop Franco Mulakkal is to appear before the Magistrate Court TODAY.

Today, Mulakkal’s remand period is to end today. On September 24 Franco Mulakkal was remanded by the Pala High Court. He is to face the Magistrate Court today.

However, the remand period is likely to get extended as the police custody request has not been filed by the police.

Earlier the High Court had rejected Mulakkal’s bail plea, and as of now, his lawyers are to approach the High Court bench to submit a bail plea again next week.

However, the police are expected to complete the other cases against the accused and stop the bail plea. For this, the police are expected to travel to Jalandhar to gather the evidence.