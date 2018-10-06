Low Pressure At Sea Is Likely To Lead To Heavy Rains; Fishermen Warned

Along with Heavy rains in Tamil Nadu & Puducherry, red alerts have been issued in 2 districts in Kerala.

And now the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather alert where a low pressure is likely to be formed at the Arabian Sea and Lakshwadeep Islands.

The message has been passed to the local populace and fishermen in Hindi, English, Malayalam, and Tamil by the Indian Navy.

Meanwhile, for those fishermen at the sea, the Southern Naval Command has sent its ships to warn them and advice them to return to the harbour.

Also, the Naval Army is at standby to render their services to their assistance to the state and locals who may be in any contingency caused due to adverse weather.

A strict round the clock watch about the development of weather conditions at sea and a close liaison with state disaster management authority for any development at land is also being maintained.