Mango And Oatmeal Face Mask For Refreshing Your Skin

You Will Need

1 ripe mango

3 teaspoons oatmeal

7-8 almonds (soaked overnight)

2 teaspoons raw milk

What You Have To Do

Cut the mango into small pieces and mash them.

powder the oatmeal and make a paste of the almonds.

Mix all the ingredients and blend well using milk.

Apply the mask to your face and neck.

Why This Works