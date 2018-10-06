Beauty

Mango And Oatmeal Face Mask For Refreshing Your Skin

Oct 6, 2018, 10:00 am IST
You Will Need

  • 1 ripe mango
  • 3 teaspoons oatmeal
  • 7-8 almonds (soaked overnight)
  • 2 teaspoons raw milk

What You Have To Do

  • Cut the mango into small pieces and mash them.
  • powder the oatmeal and make a paste of the almonds.
  • Mix all the ingredients and blend well using milk.
  • Apply the mask to your face and neck.

Why This Works

  • This face pack works well in removing dead skin cells. While mango makes the skin soft, oatmeal and almond act as natural scrubbers. The raw milk helps in lightening your complexion. Your skin will feel instantly refreshed after using this face mask.

