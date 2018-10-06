Messi or Ronaldo? Football Legend Pele Has the Answer

Iconic football player Pele has named his choice about who’d make his team, reigning Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo or his nemesis-in-chief Lionel Messi. Pele did not agree to the comparisons drawn between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo but picked the Barcelona star to be in his team, if a selection has to be made. He said he will choose Lionel Messi to play for his team – over Cristiano Ronaldo – while speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2018.

“Difficult to compare Messi and Ronaldo. Messi has a completely different style than Ronaldo. A lot of people compared me with George Best but we had a different style of play. Ronaldo is more of a center-forward while Messi is more organised.

“If I have to decide for my team I will choose Messi over Ronaldo,” Pele said.

The former Indian footballing legend Baichung Bhutia, who was interviewing Pele, asked about his footballing inspiration. “My father was a good center-forward. He taught me how to play. He asked me to score three times more goals than him. My father was the person who encouraged me to play football. He was my inspiration,” Pele said.

Messi and Ronaldo have held duopoly over individual awards in football over the past decade, with the two boasting five Ballon d’Or awards each, apart from numerous other titles and accolades.