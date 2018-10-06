celebrities

Sri Reddy reveals the shocking reason why actress Malavika quits cinema

Oct 6, 2018, 08:22 am IST
Tollywood actress Sri Reddy who took the industry by storm with some shocking revelations about casting couch is back in the news again.

Sri Reddy makes a shocking revelation that actress Malavika known for films like Unnai Thedi, Anadha Poongatre, Roja Vanam, etc. quit film industry because of Rajendra Prasad.

In her earlier post, she said that she will expose Rajendra Prasad soon. And then she posted, ‘Why heroine Malavika left the movie industry everyone knows. How much u irritate lady artists for the sexual favours every one knows.’ She concluded by saying, ‘I respect u as a senior actor but not a human being’.

