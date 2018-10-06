Tamil Nadu man arrested for allegedly sharing offensive video of Lord Ayyappa

A 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly circulating a video on the social media, showing Hindu deity Lord Ayyappa along with an image of menstruating woman. The video was made by Selvan, a resident of Tiruninravur and allegedly showed Lord Ayyappa in a bad light with a menstruating woman’s image forming part of the clip.

After a complaint registered by Hindu Makkal Katchi functionary, the accused was taken in the custody. “After questioning, we arrested him. He was produced before a court, which remanded him to judicial custody,” a local police official said.

Notably, the Supreme Court in a recent verdict reiterated that women of all age groups will be allowed to enter the Sabarimala temple. Traditionally, the entry of women of menstruating age was barred into the hill shrine at Kerala.

However, women devotees and volunteers of Hindu groups have held demonstrations, saying they would stick to the customs.