Latest NewsIndia

Tamil Nadu man arrested for allegedly sharing offensive video of Lord Ayyappa

Oct 6, 2018, 08:09 pm IST
Less than a minute

A 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly circulating a video on the social media, showing Hindu deity Lord Ayyappa along with an image of menstruating woman. The video was made by Selvan, a resident of Tiruninravur and allegedly showed Lord Ayyappa in a bad light with a menstruating woman’s image forming part of the clip.

After a complaint registered by Hindu Makkal Katchi functionary, the accused was taken in the custody. “After questioning, we arrested him. He was produced before a court, which remanded him to judicial custody,” a local police official said.

Notably, the Supreme Court in a recent verdict reiterated that women of all age groups will be allowed to enter the Sabarimala temple. Traditionally, the entry of women of menstruating age was barred into the hill shrine at Kerala.

However, women devotees and volunteers of Hindu groups have held demonstrations, saying they would stick to the customs.

Tags

Related Articles

Sridevi
Feb 26, 2018, 02:30 pm IST

How Sridevi brought India and Pakistan closer; latest updates

Feb 12, 2018, 08:18 am IST

Pakistan mourns the loss of rights advocate, aged 66

MEHBOOBA MUFTI
May 20, 2018, 07:16 am IST

India is our country and Narendra Modi is our powerful leader, says Mehbooba Mufti

May 11, 2018, 09:53 am IST

This Wife found her Husband sneaking away with his Lover and Look what she did

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close