Vijay Deverakonda reveals about his leaked pictures with foreign girlfriend

Vijay Devarakonda has become a big young sensation in the Telugu film industry with back-to-back hits like Pelli Choopulu, Arjun Reddy and Geetha Govindam.

Recently, selfies of Vijay Devarakonda in an intimate position with a mystery foreign girl have been leaked on the internet. The pics are creating a lot of buzz on social media.

In the pictures, the actor is kissing her and other features him lying on the bed, while she takes the selfie sitting on a chair near him. Two other photos feature her in his arms.

When asked about the pictures in the promotional event of his bilingual film NOTA, Vijay admitted that the pictures were real and were taken 2 years ago. He said that the girl in it is very nice. He really wished that everyone forget the matter soon.

The actor handled the situation wisely neither agreeing on the relationship nor denying the rumours. Vijay asking to forget about the matter became a hot topic again.