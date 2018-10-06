Youth Congress leader arrested over derogatory slogans against the PM Modi

Youth Congress leader was arrested by police on Saturday after some derogatory slogans against the prime minister were found on walls in the heart of the town.

State Secretary of Himachal Pradesh Youth Congress OP Thakur was later released on bail but the arrest sparked protest by the outfit which alleged that the police was acting under pressure from the ruling BJP.

The objectionable slogans were found on the walls of Mehlat, Mahima library and Shimla road area here. Police checked the CCTV footage and Thakur was arrested after registering a case under sections of Prevention of damage to public property Act 1984 and section 426 of IPC (mischief), an official said.

Youth Congress workers led by its state president Manish Thakur assembled at Congress Bhawan and took out a protest march. They went to the office of Superintendent of Police, raising slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, state government and the local BJP MLA.

Protesters also demanded immediate release of their leader and withdrawal of the case.

Manish Thakur hit out at police, accusing it of working “under pressure from BJP leaders”. He alleged that in the every part of the state workers of Youth Congress were being harassed for raising voice of dissent.

Youth Congress workers also took out a protest march in Sangrah and submitted a memorandum to Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Sangrah, demanding immediate release of their leader.