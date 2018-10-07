Ahead Of 2019 Elections Last Round Of Assembly Elections Dates Have Been Announced

Yesterday Chief election commissioner O.P. Rawat had announced the last round of Assembly elections in the 5 states before the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.

As per the latest reports, Chhattisgarh will have a 2-phase election on November 12 & 20, while Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram will have elections on November 28 and in Rajasthan and Telangana on December 7.

Poll dates Chhattisgarh Phase 1 (18 seats) Chhattisgarh Phase 2 (72 seats) Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram Rajasthan and Telangana Issue of notification October 16 October 26 November 2 November 12 Last date of nomination October 23 November 2 November 9 November 19 Date of scrutiny October 24 November 3 November 12 November 20 Last date of withdrawal October 26 November 5 November 14 November 22 Polls November 12 November 20 November 28 December 7

The counting of votes in all five states will be held on 11 December 2018.

The new government will be formed in the third week of December.

Keeping in mind the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Election Chief Rawat said that all Assembly polls have to be held before 15th January 2019.

Election Commission plans to use latest Mark III machines developed by Bharat Electricals VVPATs for voting this year, according to Chief Rawat. He also said that mock polls to be conducted on all polling stations before the elections.

The Accessible Photo Voter Slips will contain Braille letterings that will those who are visually impaired and help booths will be placed at the political booths.

With the Commission’s announcement, the model code of conduct — a series of do’s and don’ts for the political parties — has come into effect in four states. The Model Code was already in place in Telangana.

The Elections Commision was supposed to announce the dates at 12:30 PM yesterday but changed the timing to 03:00 PM. The Opposition alleged that it has been done so as not to clash with PM Modi’s rally in Rajasthan.

However, the Election Commission has rubbished the allegations stating that the politicians need to politicize everything.