Apple releases limited edition ‘Watch Nike+ Series 4’. All You Need to Know

Apple has released its “Watch Nike+ Series 4” across the US, Australia, parts of Asia and in other countries, keeping its availability limited at retail stores, the media reported.

Complete with quite a few new features, like the ECG reader and fall detection, not to mention a bigger screen and thinner, refined design, the Apple Watch Series 4 seems like a great fit for any athletically-inclined techie out there. For those really into the sports look, there is the Nike+ line, which took a bit longer to arrive, but is now officially on sale.

The Apple Watch Nike+ Series 4 comes in 40mm and 44mm sizes, and it can be bought as a package with any of the aforementioned bands, minus the black and neon yellow ones. (They have to be purchased separately.) This new Apple Watch Nike+ model is priced between $399 and $499 in the US, and additional bands can be bought for $49 each. The Watch is widely available starting today around the world, including in the US, Australia, Canada, UK, and large swaths of Asia and Europe.

According to Apple, the device also sports a “Nike Sport Loop” band that is woven with special reflective thread designed to shimmer when light strikes it. It is not clear when “Apple Watch Nike+ Series 4” would hit the Indian market.