CM Pinarayi Vijayan To Hold Talks With Sabarimala Tantri Family

Yesterday, the Sabarimala devotees both men and woman demanded that the state government rethink their decision on the Sabarimala verdict.

The devotees’ protests made the ruling party CPI (M) and the Congress to hold talks with tantric family regarding the Sabarimala verdict by the Supreme Court.

As per reports, CM Pinrayi Vijayan will hold talks this week with the head priests of the shrine and members of the Pandalam royal family.

The ruling CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan told reporters in New Delhi that the apex court verdict should be implemented after discussions with everyone concerned.

“The consultation is for implementing the verdict. The government is seeking the support of persons concerned to implement it, but not by force,” Balakrishnan said.

The Left party has no confusion over the issue, he said, adding that the move by ‘vested interests’ to turn the faithful against the government would be checked with the help of the believers themselves.

The CPI(M) Secretariat had on Friday asked the government to hold discussions with those concerned on the matter.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Mullappally Ramachandran urged the Left government to convene an all-party meet to discuss the present development over the top court verdict.

He said his party would support the government if it files a review petition against the Supreme Court verdict on the Sabarimala case.

Meanwhile, Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran said that the government is ready to hold discussions with anyone regarding the verdict which allows women aged 10- 50 to enter Sabarimala.

As per the latest reports, it is said that the tantri family withdrew themselves from the talks that is to take place with CM Pinarayi Vijayan.