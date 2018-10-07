Effective Home Remedies For Gout

Gout is a condition characterized by lumpy deposits of uric acid within the body. When the kidneys cannot excrete excess uric acid, it results in the formation of these deposits, which can be excruciatingly painful. It is mostly men who get affected by this arthritic condition, and the most vulnerable age is after 40 years.
Natural Remedies
Baking Soda For Gout:
You Will Need
- 1/4 teaspoon baking soda
- A glass of water
What You Have To Do
- Add the baking soda to the water and mix well.
- Drink this.
How Often You Should Do This
- Drink 2-4 glasses in a day.
Why This Works
- Baking soda increases the pH levels of the body fluids, including blood. This helps the uric acid deposits to dissolve into the blood quickly and be eliminated from the body.
Caution
- Consult your doctor before starting to use this home remedy for gout.
Epsom Salt For Gout
You Will Need
- 1/2 cup Epsom salt
- A bucket of warm water
What You Have To Do
- Add the Epsom salt to the water in the bucket and give it a mix.
- Soak your affected feet in this water for 15-20 minutes.
- Remove the feet and rinse with regular water.
How Often You Should Do This
- Do a salt water soak as and when required.
Why This Works
- Epsom salt is very relaxing for the body and muscles. It removes toxins from the body and soothes the inflammed joints . The warmth of the water will help to alleviate the swelling as well as the pain.
Papaya For Gout
You Will Need
- Ripe papaya
What You Have To Do
- Remove the seeds from the papaya and cut it into pieces.
- Eat this as it is or with your favorite seasonings.
How Often You Should Do This
- Eat a cup of papaya every day.
Why This Works
- The papain enzyme found in papaya reduces the swelling at the joints. It helps in quick removal of uric acid from the body by increasing the body’s alkalinity.
Ginger For Gout
You Will Need
- 1-inch piece of ginger
What You Have To Do
- Eat this in the morning. You can also apply freshly made ginger paste to the affected joints.
How Often You Should Do This
- Do this every day.
Why This Works
- Ginger contains anti-inflammatory compounds that help relieve the joint inflammation seen in gout.
Lemon Juice For Gout
You Will Need
- A glass of water
- 1 lemon
What You Have To Do
- Squeeze out the juice from a lemon and add it to the glass of water.
- Drink this.
- You can add some honey to counter the acidity of the lemon juice.
How Often You Should Do This
- Have 2-3 glasses of lemon water in a day.
Why This Works
- The high level of vitamin C in lemon juice helps to break down gout deposits by raising the urine’s pH
Post Your Comments