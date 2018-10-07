Effective Home Remedies For Gout

Gout is a condition characterized by lumpy deposits of uric acid within the body. When the kidneys cannot excrete excess uric acid, it results in the formation of these deposits, which can be excruciatingly painful. It is mostly men who get affected by this arthritic condition, and the most vulnerable age is after 40 years.

Natural Remedies

Baking Soda For Gout:

You Will Need

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

A glass of water

What You Have To Do

Add the baking soda to the water and mix well.

Drink this.

How Often You Should Do This

Drink 2-4 glasses in a day.

Why This Works

Baking soda increases the pH levels of the body fluids, including blood. This helps the uric acid deposits to dissolve into the blood quickly and be eliminated from the body.

Caution

Consult your doctor before starting to use this home remedy for gout.

Epsom Salt For Gout

You Will Need

1/2 cup Epsom salt

A bucket of warm water

What You Have To Do

Add the Epsom salt to the water in the bucket and give it a mix.

Soak your affected feet in this water for 15-20 minutes.

Remove the feet and rinse with regular water.

How Often You Should Do This

Do a salt water soak as and when required.

Why This Works

Epsom salt is very relaxing for the body and muscles. It removes toxins from the body and soothes the inflammed joints . The warmth of the water will help to alleviate the swelling as well as the pain.

Papaya For Gout

You Will Need

Ripe papaya

What You Have To Do

Remove the seeds from the papaya and cut it into pieces.

Eat this as it is or with your favorite seasonings.

How Often You Should Do This

Eat a cup of papaya every day.

Why This Works

The papain enzyme found in papaya reduces the swelling at the joints. It helps in quick removal of uric acid from the body by increasing the body’s alkalinity.

Ginger For Gout

You Will Need

1-inch piece of ginger

What You Have To Do

Eat this in the morning. You can also apply freshly made ginger paste to the affected joints.

How Often You Should Do This

Do this every day.

Why This Works

Ginger contains anti-inflammatory compounds that help relieve the joint inflammation seen in gout.

Lemon Juice For Gout

You Will Need

A glass of water

1 lemon

What You Have To Do

Squeeze out the juice from a lemon and add it to the glass of water.

Drink this.

You can add some honey to counter the acidity of the lemon juice.

How Often You Should Do This

Have 2-3 glasses of lemon water in a day.

Why This Works