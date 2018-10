Fuel Prices Hikes Up Again; See Latest Values

The fuel prices have risen again on the 2nd day after Modi government cut fuel price by Rs 2.50

The price of fuel rose by 14 paise while diesel by 29 paise.

And these are the latest fuel price list:

CITY FUEL TODAY YESTERDAY New Delhi PETROL DIESEL 81.82 73.53 81.68 73.24 Kolkata PETROL DIESEL 83.66 75.38 83.52 75.09 Mumbai PETROL DIESEL 87.29 77.06 87.15 76.75 Chennai PETROL DIESEL 85.04 77.73 84.89 77.42 Thiruvananthapuram PETROL DIESEL 85.34 78.89 85.06 78.45

KINDLY NOTE THAT THE PRICES MAY VARY