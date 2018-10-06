India

New Fuel Prices After Modi Government Cuts Rate By Rs 2.50

Oct 6, 2018, 08:03 am IST
fuel price after Modi government cuts price by Rs 2.50

The Modi government had cut the fuel price by Rs 2.50 and took control of the oil companies’ pricing.

While some stated that fuel should be cut down by Rs 10, the fuel price in Delhi petrol was raised by 18 paise and diesel rose by 29 paise. However, in Mumbai diesel was decreased by 70 paise

And these are the latest fuel price list:

CITY FUEL TODAY YESTERDAY
 

 

New Delhi

  

PETROL

 

DIESEL

 

 81.86

 

73.24

 81.50

 

72.95
 

 

Kolkata

  

PETROL

 

DIESEL

 

 83.48

 

75.09

 83.30

 

74.80
 

 

Mumbai

  

PETROL

 

DIESEL

 

 87.15

 

76.75

  

86.97

 

77.45

 
 

 

Chennai

  

PETROL

 

DIESEL

 

 84.88

 

77.40

  

84.70

 

77.11

 
 

 

Thiruvananthapuram

  

PETROL

 

 

DIESEL

 

 85.01

 

 

78.40

  

84.83

 

 

78.11

 

KINDLY NOTE THAT THE PRICES MAY VARY

