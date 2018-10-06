New Fuel Prices After Modi Government Cuts Rate By Rs 2.50

The Modi government had cut the fuel price by Rs 2.50 and took control of the oil companies’ pricing.
While some stated that fuel should be cut down by Rs 10, the fuel price in Delhi petrol was raised by 18 paise and diesel rose by 29 paise. However, in Mumbai diesel was decreased by 70 paise
And these are the latest fuel price list:
|CITY
|FUEL
|TODAY
|YESTERDAY
|
New Delhi
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|81.86
73.24
|81.50
72.95
|
Kolkata
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|83.48
75.09
|83.30
74.80
|
Mumbai
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|87.15
76.75
|
86.97
77.45
|
Chennai
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|84.88
77.40
|
84.70
77.11
|
Thiruvananthapuram
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|85.01
78.40
|
84.83
78.11
KINDLY NOTE THAT THE PRICES MAY VARY
