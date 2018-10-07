How To Make A Jasmine Perfume At Home

What You Need
- 2 tablespoons vodka
- 1 tablespoon distilled water or orange blossom water
- Essential oils – 30 drops of jasmine, 5 drops lavender, and 5 drops of vanilla
- Glass bottle
- Cheesecloth
Steps
- Mix your essential oil blend with the vodka in a glass bottle.
- Leave the mixture to sit for two days.
- Add distilled water or orange blossom water to the mix and shake gently.
- Leave for about four weeks in a cool, dark spot.
- If you see any sediment, strain through a cheesecloth and pour the perfume in a spray bottle.
Post Your Comments