How To Make A Jasmine Perfume At Home

Oct 7, 2018, 01:15 pm IST
What You Need

  • 2 tablespoons vodka
  • 1 tablespoon distilled water or orange blossom water
  • Essential oils – 30 drops of jasmine, 5 drops lavender, and 5 drops of vanilla
  • Glass bottle
  • Cheesecloth

Steps

  • Mix your essential oil blend with the vodka in a glass bottle.
  • Leave the mixture to sit for two days.
  • Add distilled water or orange blossom water to the mix and shake gently.
  • Leave for about four weeks in a cool, dark spot.
  • If you see any sediment, strain through a cheesecloth and pour the perfume in a spray bottle.

