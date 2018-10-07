Jayalalithaa Death Shocker!!! Cops Demand CCTV Be Turned Off

Jayalalithaa death is being probed by a special panel, who received a sho0cking news. As per the latest reports, the CCTV was turned off by the police officers.

In an affidavit submitted to the Commission of Inquiry probing Jayalalithaa’s death, mentions 4 police officers who demanded that the CCTV be turned off.

The 5-page affidavit was submitted by the Apollo hospital management.

The Apollo hospital management named Inspector General (Intelligence) KN Sathiyamurthy, R Veeraperumal, S Perumalsamy, and Sudhaker, who were the members of Jayalalithaa’s personal security detail, also made the request to turn off the cameras.

As per instructions from the cops, the hospital switched off the cameras as former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa was being wheeled through the hospital corridor. The CCTV cameras of the route from where she was taken were to remain switched off till she was inside her room.

The affidavit says that the entire second floor was under surveillance. However, whenever she was taken out of her room for CT scans and other such procedures, the CCTV cameras were turned off for corridors during that duration until she was brought back to her room

SOME IMPORTANT POINTS MENTIONED IN FIVE-PAGE AFFIDAVIT:

“I submit that during her hospitalization, the personal security of late chief minister was overseen by her own personal security detail, which included the police, KN Sathyamoorthy, Sudhaker, R Veeraperumal and S Perumalsamy. The entire second floor was under their surveillance. They also provided surveillance when the late chief minister had to be moved out of the second floor for the purpose of CT scans or other procedures,” according to SM Mohan Kumar, the legal representative for Apollo, on behalf of the hospital.

“I submit that all these arrangements were made by the hospital on the direction of her personal security detail as named above. The hospital acted on their directions and considered switching off CCTV cameras to respect the privacy and ensure the security of the late chief minister, as a reasonable request considering that their patient was the chief minister of the State,” SM Mohan said in the affidavit.

SM Mohan said in the five-page affidavit, “I submit that with respect to the press statements made, the day after the late chief minister’s hospitalisation on September 22, 2016, the late chief minister instructed the chief Secretary, health secretary and other secretaries and government officials to communicate to the public that she was ‘hale and hearty’ or use language to soften the severity of her illness and not cause panic amongst people. It was her desire that the hospital should issue the same since it would be reassuring to the public. Therefore, the first press release was made on September 23, 2016, on her specific instructions on its contents.”

“I submit that on various occasions, a short note on her health condition would be compiled by doctors in the CCU team including Dr Senthilkumar, Dr Ramesh Venkataraman, Dr Babu Abraham and others who were on duty at the time, and/or the DMS. This would be handed over through the hospital’s DMS’s office to either the Health Secretary Radhakrishnan or Chief Secretary Ram Mohan Rao, who would take the complete responsibility of finalising the contents of the final press statements. This was printed on the hospital letterhead and handed back to Ezhil in the Government’s Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), who would release it to the media,” according to SM Mohan Kumar.

At no point in time was Apollo as a private Institution permitted or directed by the Government to directly communicate with the public on the health condition of the late Chief Minister,” SM Mohan said in the affidavit. “The intent of the Government as conveyed was to maintain law and order, manage public sentiment and heightened emotions by minimizing information shared with the public during the late CM’s hospitalisation,” the legal representative for Apollo said in the affidavit.

Several people, including present Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and his followers, had earlier raised suspicions around the circumstances leading to Jayalalithaa’s death.

Jayalalithaa was admitted to the hospital on September 22, 2016. She stayed there till December 5, 2016, when she breathed her last after she suffered a cardiac arrest on December 4.