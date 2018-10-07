Minister Kadakampally Surendran All Set to take Legal Action Against Right Wing Forces

Ever since the Supreme Court Verdict on Sabarimala came out, the Kerala Devaswom Board Minister Kadakampally Surendran has had busy hours. Opposition political parties have used this opportunity to launch an attack against the Government and huge protests have been launched in many parts of the country to preserve the customs and traditions of Sabarimala.

Kadakampally Surendran said that the Sangh Parivar forces are set on launching lies after lies. “In a channel controlled by them, they have accused that Travancore Hindu Religious Act has been modified to accommodate non hindus at the top position of Devaswom Board”. This news is completely false, said Surendran.

He said the attempts to make religious disharmony among people by spreading false news will be dealt with legal measures.

It will be interesting to see where this tussle goes in the days to come.