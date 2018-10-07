Monalisa stunned everyone in Red Carpet of Star Parivaar Awards: See Pics

Bhojpuri Actress and Nazar’s daayan Monalisa aka Antara Biswas dazzled the red carpet of Star Parivar Awards 2018. The pictures of hers have been pouring in on the social media and we simply love it.

Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share her couple of pictures from her look at the red carpet event and we must tell you that she has taken the Internet by storm once again. For the grand award function, she chose to go traditional but with a pinch of sexiness involved in her outfit. In the pictures, she is donning a floral tube blouse with pastel blue saree. Metallic makeup, long dangle earrings, neatly tucked hair is giving the edge to her entire outfit.

Sharing the pictures, she captioned it as, “At The Red Carpet…. on the Grand Evening “STAR PARIVAAR AWARDS” 2018… #redcarpet #starparivaarawards2018 #ootn #feelingawesome Styled by : @ziaa_rrish Makeup: @anilsingh21011.”

As per the speculations, Monalisa will also be performing on the stage of Star Parivar Awards and giving a treat to her fans with her hot thumkas.