Oil Tanker Crashes And Kills At Least 60 & 100 Injured

In a highway, an oil tanker crashed with a vehicle that killed at least 60 people and injured 100.

The Saturday’s collision took place in DR Congo on a highway linking the capital Kinshasa to the country’s sole seaport at Matadi on the Atlantic Ocean.

Overloaded trucks carrying goods as well as oil tankers regularly ply this highway.

50 had died while 100 were injured with 2nd-degree burns said Atou Matabuana, the interim governor of Kongo Central region

Some witness that some of the victims died in the marketplace while others that no ambulance was at the site and photographs showed that the injured being transported on motorbikes and private cars.