Sergio Cidoncha’s Late Goal Levelled the Score For Jamshedpur FC

Bengaluru FC hosted Jamshedpur FC on Sunday as both teams looked to register their second victory in the competition. After defeating defending champions Chennaiyin FC 1-0 in their first game of the season, Bengaluru FC went into this match with immense confidence. Jamshedpur FC, in the absence of Cahill, defeated Mumbai FC 2-0 in their opening clash of the season was high on confidence as well.

Just at the stroke of Half time Nishu gave Bengaluru FC 1-0 lead after Xisxo’s attempt was cleared away. Nishu sent

it high outside the reach of Subhashish to give the hosts the lead. And with that it was half-time.

For long in the second half, it seemed Bengaluru will be able to hold on to the lead but with ten minutes of the match remaining ,Jamshedpur FC equalised with a goal from Gourav Mukhi, who has now become the youngest player to score in ISL at 16.

It seemed we are going to settle for a draw, but a powerful header by Sunil Chhetri snatched the lead back from Jamshedpur FC in the last few minutes of the match. Score Bengaluru FC 2- Jamshedpur 1. Everyone felt there was no chance of another goal but Jamshedpur did’t let Bengaluru enjoy the lead for long as Sergio Cidoncha slotted home to end the match with equaliser. It was a thrilling ISL fixture!