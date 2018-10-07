This is What Music Director Kaithapram Said About Young Women’s Entry in Sabarimala

The Supreme Court verdict on Sabarimala has completely split the opinion among public, and more and more eminent personalities are making their comments on the issue. Music director Kaithapram Damodaran Namboothiri is the latest one to step out and raise his opinion.

“If you mix water with the old, you cannot make it new. Government should not allow anyone to make political gains using the Sabarimala issue”, said the man who made memorable songs.

He also said that ensuring law and order in Sabarimala while women goes to Sabarimala will be a headache for the government. “There is no point in measuring the rationality behind the customs. Many religious practiss are irrational. There is no point in trying to modify it now”, said the seasoned mnusic director.