Vijay Sethupathy and Trisha’s ’96’ full movie leaked online

Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha Krishnan starrer 96 movie has been leaked on torrent sites. The full Tamil movie was leaked online within a while of it hitting the theatres. The film has been received well by the audience. However, its online leak is now set to hit its business at the Box Office.

96, directed by C Prem Kumar, is the story of a travel photographer, who gets a flashback of memories when he reaches his native place, Tanjur after many years. Trisha plays Janaki, the love interest of Vijay’s character in the film, the one who gets reunited with the love of her life after 22 years. While the entire film has found a place in the audience’s hearts, moviegoers got especially swooned by the beautiful chemistry of Vijay and Trisha in the film.

96 is not a heavily-budgeted film and therefore, it is likely that the film suffers huge losses due to its online leak. Major Tamil films are leaked as soon as they hit the theatres. Sivakarthikeyan’s Seema Raja and Mani Ratnam’s Chekka Chivantha Vaanam also met the same fate when Tamil Rockers leaked the film online. The notorious gang is still active despite various strict measure taken against them.

Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha Krishnan starrer 96 movie have been leaked on torrent sites. The full Tamil movie was leaked online within a while of it hitting the theatres. The film has been received well by the audience. However, its online leak is now set to hit its business at the Box Office.

96, directed by C Prem Kumar, is the story of a travel photographer, who gets a flashback of memories when he reaches his native place, Tanjur after many years. Trisha plays Janaki, the love interest of Vijay’s character in the film, the one who gets reunited with the love of her life after 22 years. While the entire film has found a place in the audience’s hearts, moviegoers got especially swooned by the beautiful chemistry of Vijay and Trisha in the film.

96 is not a heavily-budgeted film and therefore, it is likely that the film suffers huge losses due to its online leak. Major Tamil films are leaked as soon as they hit the theatres. Sivakarthikeyan’s Seema Raja and Mani Ratnam’s Chekka Chivantha Vaanam also met the same fate when Tamil Rockers leaked the film online. The notorious gang is still active despite various strict measure taken against them.