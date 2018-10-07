Will 2019 Elections See Lalu Yadav Participating?

Yesterday, the Election Commission Chief had announced the final Assembly polls to take place ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

But is Lalu Yadav going to contest in the up-coming 2019 elections?

As per latest reports, Lalu Yadav is not expected to participate in the elections as he has yet to get bail.

Yesterday, the court had granted bail to his wife Rabari Dev and son Tejashwi Yadav bail in the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) scam case lodged by the CBI against the whole family.

Lalu Yadav has been in jail since December last year in three cases of fodder scam. According to his lawyers, his bail plea is pending in 5 other cases and it would be difficult for him to participate in the campaigns of 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

CBI officers say that it is unlikely that Yadav is to get bail as he has not severed the mandatory 50% of his sentence, which would be two-and-a-half years.