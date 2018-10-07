Women Police Officers Will Not be Deployed Near Sannidhanam in Sabarimala

A number of women officers in Kerala Police Department have their personal religious beliefs which may not be in tune with the current Supreme Court Verdict. As a result, there was minor scare among the Communist government that there may not be enough women officers available to do the duty in Sabarimala after the SC verdict allowed women of all ages to enter the temple.

DGP Lokanath Behera had said that if needed, he will bring women officers from other states. Now a news has come up that women officers will not be deployed near Sannidhanam(Main temple). As an initial stage in the implementation of the court order, the focus will be on deploying more officers near Pamba region. If only the crowd of women builds up, there will a decision on deploying more officers near Sannidhanam.

In a meeting held with top police officials, it was decided to persist with the existing system and final decision will be taken after the discussion with the Devaswom Board officials to be held tomorrow. Devaswom Board has already issued an order allocating women officers to be in duty near Sannidhanam.

Meanwhile, protests against the SC verdict are fuming many parts of the country. There was a long march organized by BJP to the residence of Devaswom Board MInister under the leadership of Kazhakkoottam BJP Committee. Held under the leadership of BJP’s state President, PS Sreedharan Pillai, the protestors raised the slogan of ‘Save Sabarimala’in the march. In the protest by chanting Lord Ayyappas mantra, held in Jantar Mantar, Trippunithura and Kottayam, many took part.