Yesteryear Malayalam Actress Vani Viswanath Confirms Her Political Entry. Guess Which Party She Will Represent

Vani Viswanath was once a name synonymous with strong female characters in Malayalam film industry. While most of her peers preferred to play typical heroines, Vani was out there playing police officers, daring women’s roles, kicking and punching gundas and what not. The actress had married Actor Baburaj and it was widely predicted that the relationship won’t last long. But her married life has gone well and now the actress is back making headlines. Vani Viswanath has confirmed her political entry and she will be representing TDP in Andhra Pradesh. The official declaration will soon follow.

It is assumed that the Roja, another actress who was active in TDP jumping into Congress party is what led to the

entry of Vani Viswanath. She will be contesting from Nagari constituency. Roja, in all probability will be her opponent here. Vani also made it clear that she will be in forefront of all the campaign for TDP next year.

Vani is also the only actress who is alive to have played the heroine of NT Ramarao. TDP is banking on her popularity to gather more votes.