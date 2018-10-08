Abhirami, Who Claimed to Visit Temples During Her Periods, Makes Yet Another Statement

Abhirami, a Kannur resident had recently shot herself to fame after making a bold statement in a debate programme called ‘Nerkkuner’ in Asianet News Channel. The discussion was about the SupremeCourt Verdict on allowing women of all ages to enter Sabarimala and Abhirami said that she goes to temple during her periods as she doesn’t think that she is ‘impure’ during that time.

Deepa, Wife of Rahul Easwar intervened and asked why of all the days in a month, she picks exactly these dates to go to the temple and she replied that it is her mode of ‘protest’. This had given fire to the claims of people who are striving to maintain the tradition of Sabarimala intact, that those who want to go to the temple are not doing it out of devotion but simply as a protest.

Abhirami had since been a target of trolls and cyber bullying from right windg forces but now the girl has come up with yet another statement. Abhiramai said that she is not scared of the prospects of those who wage cyber war against her to come and attack her in real. “It is only my opinion that i am interested in going temple during periods. In a democratic country like India, i do have the rights to make my opinion” she said.

Well, it remains to be seen how her new statements are going to be received in social media.