Amul Dairy to launch fresh ‘deodorised’ bottled camel milk

Amul Dairy plans to sell fresh camel milk packed in 500 ml pet bottles, The camel milk will be sold in Ahmedabad by December 2018 with the trial run expected to happen in and around Diwali.

According to Amul, crucial experiments related to deodorisation is expected to be carried out that will not only remove volatile odours from camel milk but will make also make it more palatable.

“This is for the first time in the country that camel milk will be marketed and sold. One of our milk cooperative unions is expected to finish constructing a new camel milk-processing unit in Kutch in December 2018. Once that is ready, we will start collecting milk from camel breeders and will start marketing it in Ahmedabad,” said R S Sodhi, managing director of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (GCMMF) which is the umbrella organisation covering 18 member dairy unions.

The camel milk-processing unit near Bhuj will have a capacity to process about 20,000 litres of camel milk daily, Sodhi added.

At present, Amul procures camel milk from Kutch District Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union Ltd that operates Sarhad Dairy for making chocolates. “But fresh camel milk is a new concept. Though it has more salt content, it has a lot of therapeutic value,” Sodhi replied when asked about the market potential of camel milk.