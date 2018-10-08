NEWScelebrities

Bigg Boss : Jasleen Matharu ‘s steamy dance with Anup Jalota goes viral ; Watch Video

Oct 8, 2018, 07:06 am IST
Less than a minute

A video clip of Jasleen Matharu ‘s steamy dance has surfaced on the internet in which Anup Jalota acts as a pole and Jasleen dances around it and it is, quite honestly, one of the hottest dance performances ever.

Even though initially people didn’t like the couple, now fans totally love them as a couple and believe them to be real as well. The couple broke up on the show a while ago when during a task Jasleen denied giving up her clothes and hair for Anup. The latter broke up with her on the show but they later reconciled and Anup called it as just a warning. Now, the two are setting our heart ablaze and major credit goes to Jasleen for the same. Have a look at the video.

View this post on Instagram

Funny Big Boss Task… Stay Tuned For More ?

A post shared by Jasleen Matharu??? (@jasleenmatharu) on

While it looks like Anup froze in between the performance, Jasleen stole the show with her moves. Dressed in a red and white corset bra and high-waisted skirt, Jasleen was looking quite sexy as she performed a pole dance on Race song, Zara Zara Touch Me.

Tags

Related Articles

Modi
Feb 27, 2018, 07:54 pm IST

Modi Govt slashes Airfare for Haj pilgrims a month after withdrawing subsidy

Feb 10, 2018, 06:14 am IST

Pakistan reaches out to US; will they pay?

Jul 21, 2018, 11:02 pm IST

You will be shocked to know the educational qualification of these television stars

Kashmir
Jun 16, 2018, 01:27 pm IST

 Shiv Sena lashes out at ally BJP over Kashmir bloodbath

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close