Bigg Boss : Jasleen Matharu ‘s steamy dance with Anup Jalota goes viral ; Watch Video

A video clip of Jasleen Matharu ‘s steamy dance has surfaced on the internet in which Anup Jalota acts as a pole and Jasleen dances around it and it is, quite honestly, one of the hottest dance performances ever.

Even though initially people didn’t like the couple, now fans totally love them as a couple and believe them to be real as well. The couple broke up on the show a while ago when during a task Jasleen denied giving up her clothes and hair for Anup. The latter broke up with her on the show but they later reconciled and Anup called it as just a warning. Now, the two are setting our heart ablaze and major credit goes to Jasleen for the same. Have a look at the video.

While it looks like Anup froze in between the performance, Jasleen stole the show with her moves. Dressed in a red and white corset bra and high-waisted skirt, Jasleen was looking quite sexy as she performed a pole dance on Race song, Zara Zara Touch Me.