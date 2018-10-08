BJP Calls For Harthal on Tuesday

Alappuzha, Kerala: BJP has called for harthal in Harippad constituency in ALappuzha district of Kerala on Tuesday. The decision has been taken after BJP members who took part in a march towards Devaswom Office were beaten by Police. Vehicles are avoided from Harthal so transportation is not expected to be a problem.
