KeralaLatest News

BJP Calls For Harthal on Tuesday

Oct 8, 2018, 03:35 pm IST
Less than a minute
hartal

Alappuzha, Kerala: BJP has called for harthal in Harippad constituency in ALappuzha district of Kerala on Tuesday. The decision has been taken after BJP members who took part in a march towards Devaswom Office were beaten by Police. Vehicles are avoided from Harthal so transportation is not expected to be a problem.

Tags

Related Articles

Dec 13, 2017, 08:53 pm IST

SHOCKING!!! 31-Year-old School Teacher arrested for having sex with minor boy

Jan 18, 2018, 10:06 am IST

This is the real reason why Akshay Kumar went bald

creative-whatsapp-scams-tale-tell-signs-look
Feb 22, 2018, 04:06 pm IST

Creative WhatsApp scams; tale-tell signs to look out for

#SlowDown
May 9, 2018, 01:23 pm IST

#SLOWDOWN; a viral campaign worth sharing

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close