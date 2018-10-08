BlackBerry launches KEY2 LE in India : Price and Specs

BlackBerry has launched the toned-down variant of the KEY2 in India now, the BlackBerry KEY2 LE. The touch and type physical QWERTY keypad smartphone – KEY2 LE – was first announced during IFA 2018. It is touted as the “more accessible” version of original BlackBerry KEY2 which was launched recently too. The handset comes with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 636, revamped physical keyboard, slimmer design and new color options. The fingerprint sensor is embedded on the physical qwerty keypad’s Space Bar.

The BlackBerry KEY2 LE packs carries same “Most Secure Android Smartphone” tag as other BlackBerry smartphones. It gets company’s own BlackBerry Secure Android OS on top of Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. Then there will be DTEK security suite and BlackBerry’s Privacy Shade apps pre-installed as well.

Price and Availability

The BlackBerry KEY2 LE will be exclusively available on Amazon India starting October 12. The smartphone had been priced at Rs 29,990 and it will only be available in one color option (space blue color)only.

Specifications

The new BlackBerry KEY2 LE features a 4.5-inch IPS touch display with 1620×1080 pixel resolution along with improved physical QWERTY keypad on the front. Inside, the BlackBerry KEY2 LE is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 636 processor coupled with Adreno 509 GPU and 4GB of RAM.

The device comes in only one storage options of 64GB in India. It also supports additional expandable storage of 256GB via microSD card.

In terms of camera, the BlackBerry KEY2 LE gets a dual rear camera setup with 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel lens and dual-tone LED flash. The primary 13-megapixel lens gets f/2.2 aperture and the 5-megapixel secondary lens comes with f/2.4 aperture. It supports 4K videos at 30fps and includes Private Capture mode. Upfront, the handset gets an 8-megapixel fixed focus camera with selfie flash.

BlackBerry claims that the 3,000mAh battery on the KEY2 LE is good to deliver up to 22.5 hours standby time, and it uses USB Type-C charging. Other connectivity options on the phone include USB OTG support, Bluetooth 5.0 LE, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, and FM Radio.