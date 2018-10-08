NEWS

Central Govt should issue ordinance to overcome Sabarimala verdict, says Ramesh Chennithala 

Oct 8, 2018, 12:22 pm IST
1 minute read

The Supreme Court opened the doors of the Sabarimala temple to women of all ages in a 4-1 judgment, beating back centuries-old traditions of the temple management to deny the right to worship to women of procreating age. For decades, women between the ages of 10 and 50 were not allowed entry into the shrine as the Travancore Devaswom Board, that manages the temple, cited the ‘celibate’ nature of the presiding deity, Lord Ayyappa.

Kerala Govt has started preparations for implementing the Supreme Court order permitting women of all ages to enter Sabarimala. In the police headquarters, the top officers are charting out plans to deploy women police officers at Pamba and Sannidhanam.

Kerala opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala demanded that the central government should involve in the Supreme Court verdict allowing women of all ages to enter Sabarimala temple. The central government and state government should bring an ordinance to overcome this verdict, he told reporters after the UDF meet.

“UDF is with the devotees in this issue. We will protect faith with through suitable method. We cannot make Sabarimala a land of conflicts. BJP and RSS have taken an opportunistic approach in this issue. BJP did not support the case in the court”, alleged Ramesh Chennithala.

“Brewery scam is one of the biggest corruptions the state has ever seen. It is unfortunate that the government is not ready to investigate this matter. Why is the chief minister afraid of an investigation if everything is legal? Even party secretary Kodiyeri Bakakrishnan is keeping silence in the issue. UDF will stage several protests in all 140 assemblies on October 11, seeking the resignation of excise minister T P Ramakrishnan”, he said.

Tags

Related Articles

tamil-song-teaser-oru-adaar-love
May 18, 2018, 10:39 am IST

‘Oru Adaar Love’ new Tamil song teaser featuring Priya Varrier and Roshan out: See Video

Apr 20, 2018, 05:22 pm IST

Students in the United States walk out of classes tighter gun restrictions

Jan 8, 2018, 12:26 pm IST

24,000 attempts to access pornographic websites in the Houses of Parliament

Apr 22, 2018, 06:25 pm IST

PM Narendra Modi visit China for an informal summit with President Xi Jinping

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close