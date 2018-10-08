Deputy Speaker Laughs After He Falls Off From Elephant

A welcoming procession turned a bit hurtful for the deputy Speaker as he falls off his ride.

BJP MLA Kripanath Mallah was elected as the Deputy Speaker on the 6th of October, where he had gone to his home constituency Ratabari when the incident occurred.

In Ratabari, Mallah was welcomed by his supporters and the locals who as a mark of respect had sat him on a decked-up elephant. However, the large mammal moved forward quickly, making the Deputy Speaker and the mahout to lose their balance.

#WATCH: Newly-elected deputy speaker of Assam assembly Kripanath Mallah falls off an elephant. He was being welcomed by his supporters in

Ratabari, his own constituency, in Karimganj district. The deputy speaker was unhurt in the incident. (06.10.2018) #Assam pic.twitter.com/2UYHkS7zvx — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2018

Luckily, Mallah fell on a grassy area and quickly stood up with help and shared a hearty laugh with those around him.

Mallah was elected as the new Deputy Speaker of Assam on October 5. Mallah represents the Ratabari constituency in Karimganj district and is a three-time MLA.

Mallah was declared elected uncontested by speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami under Article 178 of the Constitution of India on September 26.

He was earlier with the Congress and won 2003 by-election and 2011 Assembly polls on Congress ticket.

Mallah won the 2016 Assembly elections on BJP ticket.