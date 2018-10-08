Interim Protection Extended Till Next Month For Chidambarams

TODAY the Chidambarams interim protection has been extended till the next month in Aircel-Maxis case.

On Monday, the Patiala Court House had extended the interim protection to former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram in the Aircel-Maxis case.

On October 1, the Patiala House Court had given the CBI seven weeks to obtain sanction to prosecute the accused. The court warned the agency that it would take appropriate action if the required documents are not filed before the next hearing on November 26. The court of Special Judge OP Saini criticised the Central Bureau of Investigation for filing the charge sheet without obtaining proper sanction.

“You (CBI) should not have filed the charge sheet. It is only increasing the pendency of the court. A lot of time of the court has been wasted due to this,” Special Judge OP Saini said.

The CBI had filed a charge sheet against 18 people including the Chidamabarams, retired as well as serving government officials.

The CBI had filed the charge sheet for the alleged offences of criminal conspiracy under the IPC, public servant taking illegal gratification, punishment for abetting this offence and public servant committing criminal misconduct under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The agency has alleged that when foreign investment in Aircel by Malaysian telecom major Maxis was cleared by the finance ministry on March 13, 2006, a payment of Rs 26 lakh was made by Aircel to Chennai-based Advantage Strategic Consulting, officials said.