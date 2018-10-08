Jammu Kashmir Polling Began: Let’s Take A Look At The Contesting Parties

Amid tight security and terrorists’ threat, the state of Jammu Kashmir began its local body polls TODAY.

The polling began at 07:00 AM in the 422 wards out of the1100 present. The first phase of voting began in districts of Anantnag, Budgam, Bandipore, Baramulla, Jammu, Kargil, Kupwara, Leh, Poonch, Rajouri and Srinagar.

And as per the latest reports, the mobile services have been cut off in South Kashmir and the mobile internet speed has been reduced to 2G in the Valley.

What is interesting to note is that this is the first elections in 13 years, which is also marred in controversy as the 2 main parties in the Valley- Farooq Abdullah’s National Conference (NC) and Mehabooba Mufti’s Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have been boycotted.

If these 2 parties are out of the scene, then who all are contesting in the state election?

BJP, Congress and J&K National Panthers Party and other independent candidates are contesting in the local body polls.

However, almost 240 candidates have already been elected unopposed, mostly from the Kashmir Valley region.

As 75 of its nominees have already been elected unopposed, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stated that it has won control over seven municipal committees in Kashmir Valley.

PDP & NC have boycotted the elections on the issue of Article 35A. They demanded that the Center should clear its stands on the Article.