Kerala Government Withdraws Brewery Licences

It was just a few days ago that Kerala C.M Pinarayi Vijayan had come out aggressively defending the decision of granting the license to breweries and one bottling & blending plant. But now the CM has completely backed off from the decision, withdrawing the license.

CM continued to defend the Excise Department though, by stating that they haven’t done anything wrong by giving approval. Since the opposition had made it an issue, the CPM Secretariate had adviced the government to examine the steps taken to grant license thoroughly.

“This Government doesn’t compromise with corruption. This is the time for Kerala to stand together, the opposition is trying to create a rift among people at this point. It cannot be allowed, this is the reason why the licenses are withdrawn”, said Mr. Vijayan.

The policy of granting licenses to new brewery units and bottling plants will stay though. “Those interested can still send in their applications,” the chief minister said. “They will be granted licenses after the mandatory technical inspections,” he added.